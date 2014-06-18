Reaction to Redskins trademark canceled - Gov. Quinn signs bill for levee repairs

Businesses in Fredericktown, Mo. are training their employees to look for counterfeit bills after several have shown up recently.

Steven Lee Williams was convicted on Wednesday in the shooting death of another man.

After the U.S. Patent Office canceled the Redskins trademark, schools with similar mascots react.

The U.S. Patent Office ruled the Redskins nickname is disparaging to Native Americans and that the team's federal trademarks should be canceled. Tonight Todd Tumminia talked to officials at Southeast Missouri State University where the mascot was changed a few years ago.

Nichole Cartmell will also have reaction from people in Puxico whose school mascot is the Indians. Watch for those stories on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Governor Pat Quinn signed a bill into law that would allow Jackson County to issue bonds in order to pay for repairs to the Grand Tower Levee. The community was doing everything they could just to raise money to fix their ailing levee.



A jury has found a man guilty of second degree murder. Steven Lee Williams, 36, was convicted in the shooting death of Darcus Purl. He will be sentenced in July 2014.



Businesses in Fredericktown, Mo. are on the lookout for fake bills. Christy Millweard talked to business owners in town who say they are training their employees on what to look for.



Many people already watch how much salt they put on their food, now the government is pressuring food companies and restaurants to do the same. Kadee Brosseau talked to a Cape Girardeau restaurant owner who says he sees people adding extra salt to their meals at almost every table.

Gov. Pat Quinn signed a bill into law on Sunday that makes it illegal for police departments to require traffic citation quotas for officers.



The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a copper theft over the weekend. Police say employees at the Food Giant on North Main in Sikeston noticed the coolers weren’t working.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for information about damage to the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge sometime in the last two days. The structural damage prompted engineers to restrict the bridge to a 20-ton load limit.



An airplane ran off the runway at a Huntsville, Alabama airport, caught fire and crashed near a fence on Wednesday. Airport officials confirmed three people were killed.

In national news, the battle between Iraqi’s military and militants continued on Wednesday at the country’s main oil refinery, which was just one of many areas in conflict. Meanwhile, Washington debates whether or not to get involved.

