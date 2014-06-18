Reaction to Redskins trademark canceled - Gov. Quinn signs bill - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Reaction to Redskins trademark canceled - Gov. Quinn signs bill for levee repairs

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
After the U.S. Patent Office canceled the Redskins trademark, schools with similar mascots react. After the U.S. Patent Office canceled the Redskins trademark, schools with similar mascots react.
Steven Lee Williams was convicted on Wednesday in the shooting death of another man. Steven Lee Williams was convicted on Wednesday in the shooting death of another man.
Businesses in Fredericktown, Mo. are training their employees to look for counterfeit bills after several have shown up recently. Businesses in Fredericktown, Mo. are training their employees to look for counterfeit bills after several have shown up recently.

Good evening,

The U.S. Patent Office ruled the Redskins nickname is disparaging to Native Americans and that the team's federal trademarks should be canceled. Tonight Todd Tumminia talked to officials at Southeast Missouri State University where the mascot was changed a few years ago.

Nichole Cartmell will also have reaction from people in Puxico whose school mascot is the Indians. Watch for those stories on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

Governor Pat Quinn signed a bill into law that would allow Jackson County to issue bonds in order to pay for repairs to the Grand Tower Levee. The community was doing everything they could just to raise money to fix their ailing levee.

A jury has found a man guilty of second degree murder. Steven Lee Williams, 36, was convicted in the shooting death of Darcus Purl. He will be sentenced in July 2014.

Businesses in Fredericktown, Mo. are on the lookout for fake bills. Christy Millweard talked to business owners in town who say they are training their employees on what to look for.

Many people already watch how much salt they put on their food, now the government is pressuring food companies and restaurants to do the same. Kadee Brosseau talked to a Cape Girardeau restaurant owner who says he sees people adding extra salt to their meals at almost every table.

Gov. Pat Quinn signed a bill into law on Sunday that makes it illegal for police departments to require traffic citation quotas for officers.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a copper theft over the weekend. Police say employees at the Food Giant on North Main in Sikeston noticed the coolers weren’t working.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for information about damage to the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge sometime in the last two days. The structural damage prompted engineers to restrict the bridge to a 20-ton load limit.

An airplane ran off the runway at a Huntsville, Alabama airport, caught fire and crashed near a fence on Wednesday. Airport officials confirmed three people were killed.

In national news, the battle between Iraqi’s military and militants continued on Wednesday at the country’s main oil refinery, which was just one of many areas in conflict. Meanwhile, Washington debates whether or not to get involved.

Amber Ruch
KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer
aruch@kfvs12.com
Facebook and Twitter
KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:24:54 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly