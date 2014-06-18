KYTC seeking info about Brookport bridge damage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KYTC seeking info about Brookport bridge damage

Engineers believes a truck crossed the bridge with an oversized load and struck the bridge support beam in the last two or three days, according to KYTC. (Source: KYTC) Engineers believes a truck crossed the bridge with an oversized load and struck the bridge support beam in the last two or three days, according to KYTC. (Source: KYTC)
The structural damage prompted engineers to restrict the bridge to a 20-ton load limit. (Source: KYTC) The structural damage prompted engineers to restrict the bridge to a 20-ton load limit. (Source: KYTC)
The damaged beam is on the upstream side of the second span from the Kentucky shore. (Source: KYTC) The damaged beam is on the upstream side of the second span from the Kentucky shore. (Source: KYTC)
Several additional structural members along the northbound lane showed signs of being hit. (Source: KYTC) Several additional structural members along the northbound lane showed signs of being hit. (Source: KYTC)
The 10-span bridge carries about 5,000 vehicles across the river each day between Paducah, and Brookport, Illinois. (Source: KYTC) The 10-span bridge carries about 5,000 vehicles across the river each day between Paducah, and Brookport, Illinois. (Source: KYTC)
BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking information about damage to the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge sometime in the last two days.

The structural damage prompted engineers to restrict the bridge to a 20-ton load limit.

Inspectors found something had hit a portion of the bridge superstructure.

Engineers believes a truck crossed the bridge with an oversized load and struck the bridge support beam in the last two or three days, according to KYTC.

The damaged beam is on the upstream side of the second span from the Kentucky shore. Several additional structural members along the northbound lane showed signs of being hit.

The damage occurred to a “compression member” of the structure. Had the damage been to a “tension member” of the structure it could have caused a failure of the span similar to the May 23, 2013, collapse of the Skagit River Bridge near Burlington, Washington.

With the 8-feet width restriction and 20-ton load limit on the Brookport Bridge traffic will be restricted to nothing larger than a small box truck.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to come forward.

The U.S. 45 Ohio River Bridge is scheduled to be closed for about a month this summer to allow the City of Paducah to construct a tunnel under U.S. 45 for the Greenway Trail. KYTC engineers plan to use that closure to further evaluate the damaged beam and plan any needed repairs.

The 10-span bridge carries about 5,000 vehicles across the river each day between Paducah, and Brookport, Illinois.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:24:54 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly