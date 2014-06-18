Cape Girardeau man found guilty of murder

A man police say was involved in a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau appeared in court on Thursday.

A man has been found guilty of second degree murder.

Steven Lee Williams, 36, of Cape Girardeau was convicted in the shooting death of Darcus Purl.

Investigators say the two men were fighting over a woman in when Williams shot Purl in 2012. It happened near Locust and Sprigg streets.

Williams was arrested after he was shot in the legs and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Williams will be sentenced in July 2014.

