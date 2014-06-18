Quinn signs bill to allow sale of bonds to pay for Grand Tower levee repair

Illinois State Representative Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) says that Governor Pat Quinn has signed a bill into law that would allow Jackson County to issue bonds in order to pay for repairs to the Grand Tower Levee.

“Today is a good day for the people of Grand Tower and Jackson County as a whole,” Rep. Bost said. “Thanks to the Governor’s signature, Jackson County will now be able to raise the necessary funds needed to repair the Grand Tower Levee.”

In 1994, voters in Jackson County approved a referendum for the issuance of bonds to generate revenue needed to repair the levee. However, they failed to sell enough bonds and the timeline to sell the bonds expired.

The Grand Tower community was doing everything they could just to raise money to fix their ailing levee.

A cost-sharing proposal from the Army Corps of Engineers threatened to place 35 percent of the costs on the city.

Officials said they couldn't afford it.

In May, state lawmakers passed a bill that would issue bonds to pay for those repairs.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.