Mayfield man arrested for alleged domestic assault

A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested in connection with a domestic assault investigation on Wednesday, June 18.

William Gore, 21, was charged with assault in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and disorderly conduct in the second degree.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies responded to a report of a domestic-related assault that happened early Wednesday. He said the victim got a ride from her mother to the Mayfield Police Department to report the incident.

Deputies say Gore allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old woman. They say Gore and the victim had been living together for about three months.

The victim said they had gotten into an argument and Gore dragged her inside the home so the neighbors couldn’t hear her screams. She said Gore allegedly began choking her, almost to the point of her passing out, kicking and hitting her.

Gore allegedly smashed the victim’s cell phone to try to prevent her from calling the police.

The victim said she managed to get away from Gore and ran to the neighbor’s to use the phone.

Deputies say the victim had minor injuries to her neck.

Gore was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail where he remains pending bond.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.