Firefighters train for trench rescues

Local firefighters made several trench rescues on Wednesday, but thankfully, no one was in any real danger.It's all part of training for Southeast Missouri's Homeland Security Response teams.Those teams are made up of firefighters from around the area, including Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Sikeston.Members of the team say this type of training is critical."If you take one whole side of this wall collapses, you could be dealing with 2000 pounds or more of weight actually coming down on you so people that think they are gonna, if this comes down on them, just gonna climb out, even if they're partially covered, it's probably not going to happen," said Batallion Chief Brad Dillow with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.The response teams cover counties from the Bootheel north to Iron and Cape Girardeau counties.