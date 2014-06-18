Du Quoin mayor to form group to look at downtown building safety - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Du Quoin mayor to form group to look at downtown building safety

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

The mayor of Du Quoin, Illinois says he is working on bringing a team together to survey and fix downtown buildings to avoid any building collapse.

Du Quoin Mayor Rex Duncan tells Heartland News that there is concern about the structural integrity on some of the downtown buildings.

Duncan also says that there a lot of buildings downtown that are being cared for, checked up on and updated on a regular basis by the owners.

Duncan has trained several city leaders already to check the buildings to see if they are structurally sound.

The mayor plans to form a group with city leaders to have resources in place for building owners who need improvements made to their buildings structure.

Duncan says being proactive and making sure that the downtown buildings are safe will help cut costs in the end.

He says it will help alleviate possible collapses and safety concerns for residents inside and outside of the buildings.

Round Table Design of Mount Vernon was in downtown Du Quoin on Wednesday taking a survey of Blanca's Corner.

This building sits on the south side of the demolished Higgins building that partially collapsed last month.

John Peradotti, a structural engineer with Round Table Design, says the Blanca's Corner building has one place in the northeast corner that is suspicious.

"There is a crack there that is starting to open up and the wall is bowing a little." Peradotti said.

He adds that area needs to be fixed soon, but other than that the building is in stable condition.

