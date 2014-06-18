SIU's Cheng on the move - Lawmakers press GM over recalls - FDA - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU's Cheng on the move - Lawmakers press GM over recalls - FDA regulates salt intake guidelines

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Dr. Rita Cheng is headed to Arizona. Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Dr. Rita Cheng is headed to Arizona.
Lawmakers are pressing GM over delayed recalls. Lawmakers are pressing GM over delayed recalls.
The FDA has new guidelines regarding salt intake. The FDA has new guidelines regarding salt intake.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Dr. Rita Cheng is officially headed to Arizona.

The FDA is preparing to issue voluntary guidelines asking the food industry to lower sodium levels. Kadee Brosseau talked to restaurant customers today, and asked if they were concerned about the new guidelines.

Family members of a woman who fell out of a train in southeast Missouri this week are now speaking out.

Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened last night in Sikeston, Missouri.

Grant Dade says the hot and humid weather continues. Tune in to his first forecast at 6:06.

House members say they still have many questions about General Motors' delayed recalls. Tonight, hear from emotional family members who testified today about their loved ones dying, due to vehicle malfunctions.

The Associated Press is reporting an 89-year-old Philadelphia man is accused of aiding and abetting in the killing of 216,000 people at Auschwitz during WWII.

Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation this week to immediately ban police ticket quotas in Illinois. Giacomo Luca is live at 6 in Energy, Illinois with more on what this change means for you.

Is the money in your wallet real or counterfeit? How do you know? Christy Millweard talked to businesses and police to figure out how to find out how to make sure you are passing fake bills without even knowing it.

Trending on Facebook: A grandma is in the hospital, and is emotional about not having a place to call home, after authorities discovered something shocking next door.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:24:54 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly