SIU's Cheng on the move - Lawmakers press GM over recalls - FDA regulates salt intake guidelines

The FDA has new guidelines regarding salt intake.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Dr. Rita Cheng is officially headed to Arizona.

The FDA is preparing to issue voluntary guidelines asking the food industry to lower sodium levels. Kadee Brosseau talked to restaurant customers today, and asked if they were concerned about the new guidelines.

Family members of a woman who fell out of a train in southeast Missouri this week are now speaking out.

Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened last night in Sikeston, Missouri.

Grant Dade says the hot and humid weather continues. Tune in to his first forecast at 6:06.

House members say they still have many questions about General Motors' delayed recalls. Tonight, hear from emotional family members who testified today about their loved ones dying, due to vehicle malfunctions.

The Associated Press is reporting an 89-year-old Philadelphia man is accused of aiding and abetting in the killing of 216,000 people at Auschwitz during WWII.

Gov. Pat Quinn signed legislation this week to immediately ban police ticket quotas in Illinois. Giacomo Luca is live at 6 in Energy, Illinois with more on what this change means for you.

Is the money in your wallet real or counterfeit? How do you know? Christy Millweard talked to businesses and police to figure out how to find out how to make sure you are passing fake bills without even knowing it.

Trending on Facebook: A grandma is in the hospital, and is emotional about not having a place to call home, after authorities discovered something shocking next door.

Have a great evening -

James Long

Kfvs12.com Web Producer