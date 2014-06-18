Sikeston authorities investigating copper theft

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a copper theft over the weekend.

Police say employees at the Food Giant on North Main in Sikeston, Missouri noticed the coolers weren't working.



They were down in the meat department and produce on Saturday, June 14. They say it was fixed later in the day.

The next day, police say the dairy cooler was down.



Store officials believe the theft happened twice.



