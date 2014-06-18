Red Cross Everyday Heroes Luncheon

presented by:

KFVS12 and the American Red Cross



sponsored by:

Isle of Capri Casino-Cape Girardeau

The Bank of Missouri

For more information about sponsoring this event or to reserve your tickets e-mail Elizabeth Brown at elizabeth.brown2@redcross.org or call Elizabeth at 573-335-9471 ext 2789.

This event to honor our Everyday Heroes selected from the past 12 months is scheduled for Thursday, June 8 at the Isle of Capri Casino Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau starting at 11:30. Mollie Lair of Heartland News on KFVS12 will be the MC for the event. Profiles of the selected Heroes will be shown.

Lunch will be served with all proceeds from the event going to benefit The American Red Cross. Individual tickets are $45 per person. You can also help support the heroes and the Red Cross in your community by sponsoring a table. Bring your friends, family, and co-workers. Help your Red Cross and see why we say the Heartland is full of Everyday Heroes, people who touch lives quietly and without the need for recognition. That's why KFVS12, the Isle Of Capri Casino-Cape Girardeau, The Bank of Missouri and your American Red Cross want to honor those who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and communities.

KFVS12 is scheduled to profile one Everyday Hero the last Sunday of each month on Heartland News At Ten

