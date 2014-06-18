Clydesdales make hitch stops in the Heartland

Perryville and Cape Girardeau, Missouri will play host to the Budweiser Clydesdale St. Louis Hitch Team from Thursday through Saturday.

During their "Heartland Hitch" stops, they will be cared for at Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center in Perry County. There they will be groomed and cared for and prepped for their appearances for the public. The stable is located at 2019 East Harvest Circle.

"We are so proud to host the Clydesdales and have these amazing animals on display in our community," said Krystal Evans of Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center.

They begin their day by getting ready for their scheduled appearances.

The St. Louis team is one of three that make stops around the country. Thursday, June 19 they appeared at Schnuck's in Cape Girardeau between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. after being properly groomed at Hope Center Stables.

Then, Friday June 20 the Clydesdales will be at Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center in Perryville 10 a.m. throughout the day. At 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. there will be a special showing at the stables. The public is welcome to attend.

Finding that it may be difficult to see the horses from a wheelchair, or when holding on to a walker, may residents of local nursing homes chose to be part of a group of people with disabilities who wanted to see the Clydesdales. This special opportunity was sponsored by Silent Night, a Missouri not-for-profit organization.



On Saturday June 21, the Clydesdales will lead The Perryville Veteran Parade at 10 a.m. Following that, the parade the team will be on display until noon. According to city representatives, the public can see the horses on Main Street next to City parking lot.

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their first appearance in 1933. Since they many consider them a symbol of American Spirit, serving in two presidential inaugurations for Harry S Truman in 1949 and Bill Clinton in 1993.

Three centuries ago, the Clydesdales originated in Clydesdale, Scotland. Originally, they were made for farm work, capable of pulling a ton load at five miles per hour.

The first Dalmatian became the mascot in 1950, according to Budweiser representatives.

When it comes to grooming the horses, it takes about 20 minutes per horse with special brushes for their coat and different brushes for their mane and tail. The brushes not only help them stay healthy, but also maintain the shiny and majestic appearance.

There are qualifications to be part of the hitch teams of Clydesdales. They must be four years old, six feet tall, and weight between 1800 and 2300 pounds.

Heartland news also learned according to history, the Clydesdale hitch horse will eat up to 25 quarts of whole grains, up to 60 pounds of hay and drink close to 30 gallons of water a day.

When they are not on the road the Clydesdales can be viewed at the Anheuser-Busch breweries in St. Louis and also at Grant's Farm in St. Louis and at ranch near Boonville, Missouri. For more information on stable appearances go to: http://hopecenterusa.org/

