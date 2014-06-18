SIU's Cheng appointed president at Northern Arizona Univ.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Dr. Rita Cheng has been named the next president of Northern Arizona University, according to the NAU's website

Cheng was unanimously appointed by the Arizona Board of Regents to be the next NAU president when John Haeger steps down later this summer. Her three-year contract begins Aug. 15. Haeger will then return to the faculty.

Dr. Cheng has also served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.“Dr. Cheng has a distinguished record of innovative and transformational leadership while consistently demonstrating a deep commitment to academic excellence,” Rick Myers, with the search committee said. “She has left a lasting impact with each position she has held and we are extremely fortunate Dr. Cheng has agreed to pursue the presidency at NAU. Her impeccable credentials uniquely posture her to continue NAU’s success, and we are confident in her ability to do so.”According to the university, a 28-member search committee decided to choose Cheng as the presidential finalist to replace the current president. The search took six months.Cheng was in Arizona to address the campus on June 12.Former Carbondale mayor Joel Fritzler tendered his resignation in January 2014, and also accepted a position with Northern Arizona University.