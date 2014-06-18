SIU's Cheng appointed president at Northern Arizona Univ. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU's Cheng appointed president at Northern Arizona Univ.

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Dr. Rita Cheng has been named the next president of Northern Arizona University, according to the NAU's website. Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Dr. Rita Cheng has been named the next president of Northern Arizona University, according to the NAU's website.
(KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale Chancellor Dr. Rita Cheng has been named the next president of Northern Arizona University, according to the NAU's website.

Cheng was unanimously appointed by the Arizona Board of Regents to be the next NAU president when John Haeger steps down later this summer. Her three-year contract begins Aug. 15. Haeger will then return to the faculty.

Dr. Cheng has also served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“Dr. Cheng has a distinguished record of innovative and transformational leadership while consistently demonstrating a deep commitment to academic excellence,” Rick Myers, with the search committee said. “She has left a lasting impact with each position she has held and we are extremely fortunate Dr. Cheng has agreed to pursue the presidency at NAU. Her impeccable credentials uniquely posture her to continue NAU’s success, and we are confident in her ability to do so.”

According to the university, a 28-member search committee decided to choose Cheng as the presidential finalist to replace the current president. The search took six months.

Cheng was in Arizona to address the campus on June 12.

Former Carbondale mayor Joel Fritzler tendered his resignation in January 2014, and also accepted a position with Northern Arizona University.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Two arrested on drug charges in McCracken County

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:52:18 GMT
    Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Oldham was in possession of methadone pills and several syringes. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Thomas Oldham (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

    Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Thursday, April 5.

  • New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    New Cape Girardeau mayor sworn in

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:48 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:48:12 GMT
    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday. (Source: KFVS)

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

    The new Cape Girardeau mayor was sworn in on Friday, April 6 at 4 p.m.

  • Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Don’t plant this invasive pear tree for Arbor Day

    Friday, April 6 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-06 22:47:28 GMT
    The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)The Bradford Pear Tree crowds plants and splits easiely (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    Many in the Heartland will be celebrating Arbor Day this month by planting a tree, but before you buy a sapling conservationists are asking the public to not plant Bradford pear trees.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

  • Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Fat-shamed teen gets her revenge at cupcake shop

    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-04-06 23:05:09 GMT
    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed. (Source: Pixabay)

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

    Teen buys every cupcake from bakery after getting fat-shamed.

  • Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Backpage.com, website popular with sex workers, shut down by government

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 21:25:55 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-04-07 00:24:54 GMT

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    A single image notice replaced backpage.com saying the site had been "seized as part of an enforcement action” by the FBI and other federal agencies.

    •   
Powered by Frankly