Former H.S. coach in court on sex charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former H.S. coach in court on sex charges

Ron Barnard (Source: Marshall County SO) Ron Barnard (Source: Marshall County SO)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A former Marshall County, Kentucky High School football coach is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday, June 18.

Court papers show 45-year-old Ron Barnard will be in court for a preliminary hearing.

During his last court appearance, a judge entered a not guilty plea on Barnard's behalf.

Bernard faces several charges related to alleged sex crimes involving a minor.

The sheriff says the victim is a 15-year-old student.

The investigation into the alleged crimes started over six months ago.

