Ameren MO donates 50 air conditioners to EMAA

Ameren Missouri says 50 window air conditioners have been given to the East Missouri Action Agency, Inc. (EMAA).

The air conditioners will be distributed to low-income individuals and families and elderly customers throughout the company’s service area, according to Ameren.

“Our Air Conditioner Giveaway Program focuses on helping ensure our most vulnerable customers are safe during the hot summer months,” said Michael Moehn, president and CEO of Ameren Missouri. “We are proud to support the East Missouri Action Agency, Inc., which does an outstanding job distributing the air conditioners throughout southeastern Missouri – keeping people and families safe during the hot summer months.”

The air conditioners are "Energy Star" certified units that cost around 75 cents per day to operate.

Ameren Missouri says they've donated 665 air conditioners so far in 2014 to organizations and agencies throughout the state.

