Herrin police warn of 'grandparents phone scam'

Herrin police warn of 'grandparents phone scam'

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

 The Herrin, Illinois Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that targets grandparents.

Police say the caller phones a grandparent claiming to their grandchild who is in trouble. The caller goes on to say they need money wired to a foreign country due to an accident, theft or arrest there.

Sometimes the callers have the correct name of the grandchild. Police believe they are looking it up on the Internet.

Police say never wire money to someone you don't know and to verify your grandchild's whereabouts with other family members.

Police say the callers use prepaid cell phones that cannot be traced.

