2 Kentucky men arrested on meth charges

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested two Kentucky men for a number of charges including drug trafficking on Tuesday.Jeremy C. See, 32, and Dustin M. Wilson, 27, both of Benton, were each charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. See was also charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence.Charges came after Marshall County deputies carried out a search warrant at 175 Steve Poole Rd. in Benton. Deputies say See tried to run away from authorities and threw a bag of meth into a vehicle. When he was captured, deputies found 21 grams of crystal meth, a glass pipe, syringe and 2 grams of marijuana on him.Deputies found a plastic baggie containing meth residue in Wilson's pockets and a glass pipe with meth residue in it in the chair he was sitting.Authorities also found digital scales in the home were the men were staying.Both men were taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.