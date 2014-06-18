Hearing set on term limits, redistricting lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) - Oral arguments are expected in a lawsuit trying to keep two ballot measures calling for term limits and changing how Illinois draws its political boundaries off the November ballot.

Attorneys are due in court Wednesday before Cook County Circuit Court Judge Mary Mikva.

Mikva has said in court that she wants to expedite a ruling because it will affect the November election. Ballots are certified in August.

One group led by Republican governor candidate Bruce Rauner (ROW'-nur) calls for limiting legislators to two terms, along with other changes.

The other group wants an independent commission to take over Illinois' political redistricting process. The group is in the process of verifying signatures with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

