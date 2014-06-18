Driver charged with DUI after hitting utility pole in McCracken County

A Kevil man is facing charges after hitting a utility pole Tuesday evening in McCracken County.



According to the sheriff's department, a call came in at 10 p.m. of a crash in the 2400 block of Olivet Church Road.

Deputies on the scene found that 30-year-old Joshua Weaver drove off the road and hit a utility pole.

An investigation revealed Weaver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and he was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.



Weaver was charged with driving under the influence and criminal mischief.



Both lanes of Olivet Church Road were closed for about an hour and a half while crews set a new utility pole.