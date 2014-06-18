Safety tips for fun in the sun

As the summer months heat up, many will flock to pools and beaches to cool down. There are very important things to keep in mind no matter how long you plan on being out in the sun.Wear broad-brimmed hats that cover your face. This, in addition to sunscreen, greatly decreases your chances of getting sunburned.While you're not in the water, be sure to wear lightweight clothes that cover any exposed skin.Remember that between 10 a.m and 4 p.m. is the time to either avoid being in the sun altogether or being extra careful about applying and reapplying sunscreen and wearing protective clothing.It doesn't take long for children's skin to be damaged by the sun. However, it can take hours for that damage to show on the skin. Be very diligent about applying and reapplying sunscreen often to all exposed skin and keep children out of the sun when possible.Note that your sunscreen should have both UVA and UVB protection. It's very important for the sunscreen you put on your skin to cover both because both can be very harmful to your skin.The FDA is currently looking into the potential risks associated with spray-on sunscreen, especially for children who are more likely to inhale the chemicals.Just note that if you do use aerosol sunscreen, apply it to your hand first and then rub it onto the child's face.