Officers execute search warrant at Hayti, MO home

Officers found $12,000, several guns and 12 pounds of suspected marijuana while executing a search warrant in Hayti, Missouri.

Hayti officers, along with the SEMO Drug Task Force and the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department, executed a search warrant on Tuesday, June 17 at about 4:30 p.m. in the 900 block of South 3rd Street.

During the search, police say they found the guns, money and marijuana.

According to police, a 39-year-old man from Hayti was processed and taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center on a 24 hour hold for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.