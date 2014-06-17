Police investigating after shooting in Poplar Bluff

Police are investigating a shooting in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Tuesday, June 17.



According to police, at 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Kendall Street in reference to a shooting.

Mark Coger, 22, of Poplar Bluff, was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police say currently, the suspect or suspects have not been positively identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.

