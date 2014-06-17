Stay of execution vacated for MO death row inmate

A Missouri death row inmate is scheduled to die just after midnight, after a U.S. Court of Appeals vacated his stay of execution.

John Winfield was convicted of killing two St. Louis County women in 1996.

Last week, a federal judge granted the stay over concerns that a prison worker was intimidated into dropping plans to write a letter in support of clemency for the inmate.

The stay was reversed on Tuesday, June 17 and currently, his execution is still on schedule.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.