Number of beekeepers grow in IL - Teen killed in construction site accident - SEMO's Gibson to sign with Cardinals

Derek Gibson with the SEMO Redhawks will sign with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. (Photo source: Southeast Missouri State University/GoSoutheast.com)

Voters will decide on a tax benefit for MoDOT in August. Kadee Brosseau found out what your tax money will go toward if the tax passes.

Nearly 700 new beekeepers regsitered in Illinois in 2013. Find out what all the buzz is about tonight on Heartland News.

Good evening,

You might "bee" surprised to learn that nearly 700 new beekeepers registered with the Illinois Department of Agriculture in 2013. That number has been rising for 11 years in a row. Nichole Cartmell talked to a beekeeper in Jackson, Mo. who says beekeeping these days is simply a game of attrition. You can watch the story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a work site accident in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton, Tristan James Wood of Marquand was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:41 a.m. The accident is under investigation.

A 4-year-old girl drowned in a friend’s swimming pool in Pinckneyville on Monday afternoon. No foul play is suspected, but an investigation is underway.

A Mayfield, Ky. teen continues to recover at a Louisville hospital five months after the car he was in flipped several times, ejecting him from the vehicle. After seven weeks in a coma, he woke up. Now his family is raising money to help bring Corey Gentry home. Allison Twaits talked to Corey’s family today about their journey. You can click here for the story.

Missourians will vote on ¾-cent sales tax increase in the August election that would give the Missouri Department of Transportation an estimated $5.4 billion in funding for transportation projects. Kadee Brosseau looked into exactly what you money would be going toward if the tax passes.

Scott City Schools officially broke ground on Monday, June 16 for the new Visual and Performing Arts Center. The building will also be used as a shelter for severe weather. It was mostly funded through a FEMA grant.

Despite having the seventh highest batting average in Division 1, Southeast Missouri State University Redhawk did not hear his name called during the MLB draft. Today, Derek Gibson, a senior outfielder, received a call from the St. Louis Cardinals and will officially sign with the team on Wednesday. Josh Frydman will more on this tonight, on Heartland News at 9 and 10.

A Cape Girardeau teenager is getting some publicity for one of his hobbies. Chandler Doughten, 15, learned to make custom longbows two years ago at a Missouri Department of Conservation workshop. He also makes arrows.

The Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall will be in Perryville, Mo. from June 17 through June 22. It is known as the “Wall that Heals.” You can click here for more on the wall and a complete schedule of events.

In national news, Israel’s prime minister on Tuesday urged the international community to demand the Western-backed Palestinian president break off ties with the militant Hamas group over the abduction of three Israeli teens, the latest sign that Israel’s massive five-day-old search in the West Bank has broader objectives than finding the missing.

