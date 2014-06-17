Gibson set to sign with Cardinals

Former Southeast Missouri State All-American Derek Gibson will sign with the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, beginning his professional baseball career.

Gibson did not hear his name called during this month's Major League Baseball draft despite hitting .403--seventh highest in the nation--and recording 91 hits and 70 RBI, both second most in a single season in SEMO history, while earning first team All-America accolades from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

But the wait was worth it.

"Oh my gosh I mean it was unbelievable," Gibson said on getting the call from the Cardinals scout. "He called me and he kind of wondered how I was doing and what I've been up to. I said I've been working out waiting for a call, and he said he wanted me down there for an open spot. He wanted to know if I would be interested. I said man that is totally what I wanted to do and the organization I wanted to be in."

Gibson will fly to Florida and report to the Cardinals Single-A affiliate in West Palm Beach.

"As a kid growing up that's exactly what you want to do," Gibson said. "You know that's your dream and the whole way though ever since high school so I obviously want to be at the next level."

