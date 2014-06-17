Teen crash victim's family raising money to help bring him home

A Mayfield teen continues to recover at a Louisville hospital five months after the car he was in flipped several times, ejecting him from the vehicle.Investigators say the driver and mother of two of the passengers was charged with driving under the influence.Since the night of the crash, family and friends have watched 16-year-old Corey Gentry relearn everything so he can finally come home.“He is a bubbly person and he laughs a lot. He is just fun to be around,” said Corey's older sister Brooklynn Gentry.Doctors originally gave Corey two hours to live.“I was afraid my brother wasn’t going to make it. In all honesty, I wasn’t sure he was going to be here much longer,” said Brooklyn.But after seven weeks in a coma, Corey woke up.His older sister calls it a miracle, but says the road to recovery has been a long one.Corey must learn to walk and talk all over again.Back home, the family will have to make some changes to fit Corey’s needs.“The bathroom will have to be expanded so he can go in through it. Some of the door frames are not big enough for his door to fit through,” she says.Through fundraising, the family has raised enough to put in a ramp to the front door.But there is still a lot to be done.“He is doing things that you didn’t think he would be able to do this soon or some people thought that he would never be able to do again. It makes everything worthwhile, it doesn’t matter what you do anything here at home whenever you can see what he can do,” said Brooklyn.The family says the hope to have Corey home by the end of July.To donate: