Charleston, MO man pleads guilty to bank robbery charges

A Charleston, Missouri man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, June 17 to bank robbery charges.

Deidrick Reed, 26, pleaded guilty to one felony count of making a false bomb threat, one felony count of armed bank robbery and one felony count of using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He appeared before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross.

With the plea, Reed admitted that on the morning of December 12, he and an accomplice made a call to the Charleston Department of Public Safety claiming there was a bomb at all three local schools. While law enforcement officers were responding to the schools, Reed and his accomplice robbed the Citizens Bank of Charleston of $29,701.09.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern Missouri District, Reed and his accomplice entered the bank with hoods and masks on. They also had guns. Reed went to the teller window and demanded money while pointing his gun at employees of the bank. His accomplice went into the record keeping department, brought the employees to the teller's area at gunpoint and ordered them to the ground. The tellers placed the money into a duffle bag and the robbers then left the bank.

On January 21, Reed was arrested in Chicago, Ill. by members of the FBI's Violent Crimes/Fugitive Task Force. When interviewed by federal and state law enforcement officers, Reed admitted his role in robbing the Citizens Bank.

Reed now faces a maximum punishment of 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for false bomb threat; a maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine for armed bank robbery; and a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a $250,000 find for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Sentencing has been set for Sept. 15.

The case was investigated by the Charleston Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Larry H. Ferrell handled the prosecution for the government.

