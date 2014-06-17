'Complete Streets' program in Carbondale encourages people to make better choices

"If you build it, they will exercise." That's the message out of the "complete streets" program in Carbondale, Illinois on Tuesday, June 17.

Jackson County elected officials and health departments from around southern Illinois got together to talk about the program.

The idea is simple, if people have more access to bike trails and city sidewalks, they will exercise more. A Jackson County Health Department spokeswoman encourages people to make better choices.

"If we can give people opportunities to incorporate physical activity in their daily lives through walking to the store, biking to church or biking here or there," said Miriam Link-Mullerson with the Jackson County Health Department. "We want I give people safe opportunities for incorporating physical activity."

People who live in Jackson County were encouraged to walk around and make their own suggestions for how to make improvements throughout Carbondale.

