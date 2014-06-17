1 killed in bridge work site accident - Vietnam Memorial Wall - Tax increase for roads

1 killed in bridge work site accident - Vietnam Memorial Wall - - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
One person was killed when a crane malfunctioned at a bridge work site near Randles. (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Giacomo Luca) One person was killed when a crane malfunctioned at a bridge work site near Randles. (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Giacomo Luca)
One person was killed in a work site accident while a contracted crew was working on a bridge today in Cape Girardeau County near Randles.

A 4-year-old girl drowned in a friend’s swimming pool in Pinckneyville yesterday afternoon.

A Farmington man was injured after he was hit by a car while riding a bicycle on Flat River Road at Fairgrounds Road.

No one likes paying taxes, but some of you are saying, in this case, you'd go for it. It's a three-fourths of a cent sales tax that would go to Missouri road improvements. Kadee Brosseau is out on the road with more on what changes the money would bring on Heartland News at Five.

A Mayfield teen continues to recover at a Louisville Hospital five months after the car he was in flipped several times and ejected him from the vehicle. The driver and mother of two of the passengers was charged with driving under the influence. Since the night of the crash, family and friends have watched 16-year-old Corey Gentry relearn everything so he can finally come home. Allison Twaits has more on Heartland News at Six.

The Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall will be in Perryville today through June 22. Hundreds of bikers escorted the wall into Perryville today.

A Cape Girardeau teenager is getting some publicity for one of his hobbies after he was featured in the "Missouri Conservationist" magazine.

Scott City School officially broke ground yesterday for the new Visual and Performing Arts Center.

Gas is something most of us need, regardless of how high the price of it soars. Luckily, there are some things to do to help ease the pain on our wallets. Find out which days are the best days to fill up your tank. Check out the lowest gas prices kfvs12.com/gasprices.

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
