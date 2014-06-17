Cape Girardeau teen featured in magazine for bow, arrow making

A Cape Girardeau teenager is getting some publicity for one of his hobbies.Chandler Doughten, 16, learned to make custom longbows two years ago at a Missouri Department of Conservation workshop. He also makes arrows.He was featured in the June issue of "Missouri Conservationist" magazine.Chandler says he's passionate about his crafts partly because of his Cherokee ancestors.He tells us he's also fascinated by the history of that time period."I like it because it's our history that's where everybody, regardless what you believe that's where we came from, so that's kind of the reason why I like it and it's always kind of good to get back to where you came from and just check it out," Chandler said.Chandler says he's considering a career as a blacksmith.