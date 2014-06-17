Farmington, MO city councilman hit by car while riding bike

A Farmington, Missouri man was injured after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle on Flat River Road at Fairgrounds Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Tuesday, June 17 at 6:55 a.m. Brandi L. Visnovske, 33, from Bonne Terre, Mo. was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze southbound when she turned onto Flat River Road and hit a bicyclist.

The man was identified at 57-year-old David B. Holman. He is a Farmington city councilman.

Holman was taken to a Farmington hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

