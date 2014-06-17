KYTC to host meeting on interchange reconstruction

?

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for public input on the reconstruction of entrance and exit ramps along I-24 at the Purchase Parkway exit.KYTC says the exit's current cloverleaf pattern does not allow for adequate traffic flow. The design also falls short of meeting current interstate standards to allow Interstate 69 to be extended along the Purchase Parkway. Rebuilding the interchange is one of several projects needed to gain approval for the expansion of I-69 through western Kentucky.The meeting is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, at the Calvert City Civic Center. During the meeting, individuals will have the opportunity to discuss the preliminary plans with engineers, design staff and consultants working on the project.KYTC says work on the interchange will likely begin in 2016.Kentucky has 55 miles of Interstate 69, including a section where it runs along Interstate 24 between Calvert City and Eddyville. It then extends along 38 miles of the former Western Kentucky Parkway to the Pennyrile Parkway Interchange south of Madisonville. When completed, I-69 will extend about 155 miles through Kentucky between Fulton and Henderson.