4-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool in Pinckneyville

A 4-year-old girl drowned in a friend’s swimming pool in Pinckneyville on Monday afternoon.It happened about 2 p.m.CPR was performed on the girl at the scene.The girl was transported to Pinckneyville Hospital and later flown to a St. Louis hospital.The girl did not live at the home. Her identity and address are not being released.No foul play is suspected.An investigation is under way.