Man allegedly stole guns while house sitting

A Cuba, Kentucky man was arrested Tuesday, June 17 at about 11:51 a.m. in connection a gun theft.

Stephen K. Blassingame, 24, was arrested on two counts of theft of a firearm.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, the arrest came after an investigation. They say Blassingame allegedly stole a .22 rifle and a .38 spl handgun from a home in the Cuba community.

Deputies say the theft allegedly happened when Blassingame was looking after the home while the family was out of town. They say Blassingame allegedly sold one of the stolen guns to another person in Graves County and signed a receipt at the time of the transaction.

The sheriff's office said the handgun was recovered.

Blassingame was taken to the Graves County Jail where he remains pending bond.

At the time of his arrest, deputies say he was out of jail on bond for another theft-related charge.

