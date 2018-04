Tips for saving money on gas

Gas is something most of us need, regardless of how high the price of it soars. Luckily, there are some things to do to help ease the pain on our wallets.A CEO of a gas and oil company suggests planning out trips to the pump. He says the best times to fill up on gas is either on a Wednesday or early Thursday morning.Rewards cards are also a great way to save some money. Different gas stations and also grocery stores offer these types of cards.Don't let your car idle too long. If you're going to be sitting with the car running for more than a minute or two, be sure to turn it off. It will use more gas to run your vehicle than to turn it off and turn it back on.Look for gas stations that offer a discount for paying with cash. You can sometimes get a discount of a few cents just for paying with paper.Doing the proper maintenance on your car is very important. Especially making sure the tires are filled up and the air filter is clean. According to the Department of Energy, you can improve your gas mileage by up to 3.3-percent just by keeping your tires properly inflated.You can compare local gas prices by downloading the free KFVS news app. Gas prices can be found in the side menu of the app.Local gas prices can also be found at kfvs12.com/gasprices