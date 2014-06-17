16-year-old killed in work site accident in Cape Girardeau Co.

The coroner has been called to the scene. (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Giacomo Luca)

A 16-year-old was killed in a work site accident in Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday, June 17.



According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton, 16-year-old Tristan James Wood of Marquand was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:41 a.m.

Clifton said he was hit with a boom from a construction crane.

The autopsy is set for Thursday, June 19.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol say it happened at the intersection of County Road 272 and Highway P near Randles before 11 a.m.

Workers contracted with Robertson Incorporated Bridge and Grading Division were working on a bridge at that intersection when a crane fell. The company was contracted by Cape Girardeau County to work on the bridge.

The cause of the crane collapse is believed to be equipment malfunction.

Captain David James with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office said there will be a further investigation into how the crane collapsed.

