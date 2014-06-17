Missouri frog season to open - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missouri frog season to open

Nick Chabarria, Reporter
Connect
The bullfrog is one of two legal game frog species in Missouri. (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation) The bullfrog is one of two legal game frog species in Missouri. (Source: Missouri Department of Conservation)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Missouri's annual frog season is set to open at sundown on June 30.

Legal game frog species in Missouri are the bullfrog and green frog. Anyone with a fishing or hunting permit can harvest frogs. Children under the age of 16 and Missouri residents over the age of 65 do not need a permit.

Fishing licenses permit hunters to take frogs by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throw line, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing or pole and line. Those holding a hunting license may harvest frogs using a .22-caliber or smaller rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow, or by hand or hand net.

The daily limit is eight frogs of each species. Open season ends Oct. 31.

You can find more information on the Missouri Department of Conservation's website: mdc.mo.gov/node/10834.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

