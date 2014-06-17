Man accused in deadly hit-and-run freed on bond

CARLYLE, Ill. (AP) - A Damiansville man accused in connection with a fatal southern Illinois hit-and-run vehicle wreck that killed a pedestrian is free on bond.

The Belleville News-Democrat (http://bit.ly/T1Kg03) reports 25-year-old Jonathon Nast posted his bond Friday shortly after being charged in Clinton County with failure to report a motor vehicle accident involving death. He's also accused of obstructing justice.

Police in Breese say officers responded to reports of a woman walking in and out of traffic early June 8 on old U.S. 50. They found Lana Albert's body a couple hundred yards from a sports bar where the Edwardsville woman had been with friends.

Nast does not have a listed home telephone number. And online court records don't show whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.