Police chase in Fulton, KY ends in several charges

A Tennessee man is facing several charges after a police chase Monday night in Fulton, Ky.According to Kentucky State Police, troopers were helping to locate a car for the Fulton County Sheriff's Department when a trooper saw a similar car driving down Martin Luther King Drive.After watching the driver commit several traffic violations, the trooper tried to pull the car over.The driver, 36-year-old Earl J. Flanigan of South Fulton, Tenn., drove away and then came to a stop on Vanlea Drive. He got out of the car and then ran away on foot.The trooper used his taser to stop Flanigan and then arrested him.Flanigan was charged with fleeing and evading police in a motor vehicle, fleeing and evading police on foot, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, driving under the influence, operating on suspended/revoked operator's license, no registration receipt and no registration plate.The vehicle Flanigan was driving was not the car the sheriff's department was trying to find.