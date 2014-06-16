14-year-old boy OK after being grazed by bullet

Cape Girardeau police are searching for someone who fired several shots Monday night, one of which reportedly grazed a 14-year-old boy.Someone reported the incident to police just before 10 p.m. According to officer Darin Hickey, the child was walking in an alley on the 200 block of Pacific when he heard two shots, one of which apparently grazed the right side of his bodyHickey said the child went to the emergency room but his injuries are not serious.It wasn't clear if someone was shooting at the child. An investigation into the incident continues, Hickey said.