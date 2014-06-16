Cape Girardeau church installs solar panels - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

City officials were out to inspect Hanover Lutheran Church's installment of solar panels on Monday, June 16.

According to Pastor Anthony Kobak, Hanover is one of the first churches to install the panes.

"Our trustees came up with this idea," Kobak said. "They talked to some local business owners and people that have installed solar panels on their house and we thought what better way could we help the church out?"

Kobak said the congregation at the church voted unanimously to install the solar panels. That's largely because of the incentives Ameren Missouri was offering.

He said the solar panels will not only help the church cut back on energy costs, but they will help the community too.

"The costs, they never go down. Electrical is only going to go up ... And this is to me is the coolest idea to put forward a way we can give back because this is going to generate power for at least 30 years and it's not just going to generate our power but go into the local community," Kobak said.

The church plans on using the money it saves on energy costs to give back to local charities.

Even other members of the church say they are seeing the benefits of the alternative energy source.

David Roth installed solar panels at his home this past August. He said he paid less than $10 on his electric bill this past month.

"It's money back in our pocket and that is what's great," Roth said.

Pastor Kobak said he's excited to see the same.

"During the summer our meter will run backwards," he said. "So cool to think, you know you've never seen the meter at your home run backwards."

The church needs to make a few last changes to the solar panels before they can be turned on. Kobak hopes to flip the switch by the end of this week.

