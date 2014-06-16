Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall to visit Perryville

Visitors look at the traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall.

The Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall will be in Perryville from June 17 through June 22.The Memorial is known as the "Wall that Heals."There are 58,267 names now listed on the polished black wall.There are three sets of fathers and sons on the Wall.Of the names on the wall, 39,996 were just 22 or younger.

About 500 bikers made up of veterans and volunteers are escorting the wall to Perryville.



Here is the complete schedule of events.

Tuesday, June 17, 2014

3 p.m. Join Community in Welcoming

The Wall along Perryville Blvd.

Wednesday, June 18, 2014

9 a.m. Opening Ceremony

Post Colors (Ray Fordyce)

8:30 p.m. Sunset Retire Colors

Cannon Salute

Thursday, June 19, 2014

9 a.m. Post Colors (Gary Ernst)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Youth Day

8:30 p.m. Sunset Retire Colors

Cannon Salute

Friday, June 20, 2014

9 a.m. Post Colors (Thomas Loos)

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Seniors Day

8:30 p.m. Sunset Retire Colors

Cannon Salute

9 p.m. Candle Light Vigil

Saturday, June 21, 2014

9 a.m. Post Colors (Darryl Lintner)

9 a.m.–10:30 p.m. Vietnam Veterans with their friends and family

Noon Grand Ceremony

Sunday, June 22, 2014

7:30 a.m. Sunrise Services Non Denominational Christian