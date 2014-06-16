William Moore hosting free youth football camp

Former Hayti and Mizzou star, and current Atlanta Falcons safety William Moore, returns to the Heartland this weekend to teach youngsters about the game.





Moore will host a free youth football camp at Hayti high school for kids 7-12 on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The kids will work on their football skills and build on sportsmanship.

Moore’s Falcons teammates Roddy White and Peria Jerry will also be there.







This is Moore’s first youth camp, and he says he’s very excited to give back to his hometown and looks forward to hosting this camp annually.



Pre-registration is closed, but a limited number of day-of registrations will be available starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.