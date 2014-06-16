Church switches to solar energy - 2 southern IL communities could get medical marijuana growing facilities

Three people were injured after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled cases of beer in Campbell, Mo. on Monday.

Good evening,

We've told you about projects at some schools in the Heartland that add solar panels as a way to save thousands of dollars in energy costs. Now, a church is getting in on the solar energy boom. Nichole Cartmell talked to the pastor at the Hanover Lutheran Church about the new system. You can watch the story tonight on Heartland News at 9 and 10.



Last year, Gov. Pat Quinn signed a bill that made Illinois the 20th state to legalize medical marijuana. Now, two possible locations in Perry County, Illinois could become the area where medical marijuana will be grown. Allison Twaits talked to the mayors of Pinckneyville and Du Quoin about the possibility. You can click here to see what they had to say.

The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E was on the scene of a crash on Missouri 53 south of Campbell, Missouri on Monday, June 16. According to troopers, a tractor trailer ran off the road and hit two parked cars and several trees before overturning. Two people were injured, one seriously.

Cape Girardeau police are investigating after reports of shots fired on Penny Avenue. They say at least 10 shots were fired after finding that many bullet casings at the scene.



A Farmington, Mo. man is facing charges in connection with a deadly wreck. It happened on May 17 on Missouri 32. One man died and a 1-year-old boy was hurt in the crash.

Mold and asbestos has been removed from the old Kennett Police Department, according to Captain Tim Trowbridge. Back in February 2013, the department had to relocate records and personnel to City Hall and the fire department due to the mold.

For the first time a kitchen is opening up in Murphysboro, Illinois that makes sure children get enough to eat during summer break. Lieutenant Governor Sheila Simon visited the Supporting People in Need kitchen on Monday.

Dozens of competitors got in 18-holes of golf and raised thousands of dollars that will be used to buy clothes for children. The Fowler-Bonan Foundation held its annual “Clothes for Kids” junior golf days on Monday.

Schnucks is voluntarily recalling cakes decorated with pecans due to possible allergic reactions. The cakes were sold in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa. You can click here for more on what to check with those cakes.

Summer is here and that means kids are out of school and parents may be figuring out where to take their kids while they’re at work. Kadee Brosseau talked to Heartland parents who have mixed opinions on when it’s ok to leave children at home alone.

In national news, a dangerous storm system ripped through Nebraska on Monday and created multiple massive tornadoes. Two injuries have been confirmed in northeast Nebraska.

President Barack Obama is notifying Congress that about 275 U.S. military personnel could deploy to Iraq. He said the forces are going to provide support and security for U.S. personnel and the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Amber Ruch

KFVS-12 Digital Content Producer

aruch@kfvs12.com

Facebook and Twitter

KFVS Hotline: 1-800-455-NEWS