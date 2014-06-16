At least 10 shots fired in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau police are investigating reports of shots fired in the 600 block of Penny Avenue.Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. on Monday.Investigators found several bullet holes in the main entrance of a home at 633 Penny Avenue.Police say at least 10 shots were fired after finding that many bullet casings at the scene.No injuries have been reported and police have no suspects at this time.If you have any information regarding this crime you're asked to call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 339-6300.