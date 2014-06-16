Man faces charges after 3 year old killed, 1 year old hurt in crash

A Farmington man faces charges in connection with a deadly wreck.It happened on May 17, 2014 on Missouri 32. Investigators say 24-year-old Brandon Ratliff was driving between 80 and 90 miles an hour when he wrecked.Witnesses told police Ratliff was following cars very closely, driving erratically and on the shoulder of the road before the crash.Investigators say he went off the road and into a creek.Gabriel Ratliff, 3, was killed in the crash and 1-year-old Michael Ratliff was hurt.Brandon Ratliff faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.