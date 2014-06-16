Mold, asbestos removed from old Kennett police department

Mold and asbestos has been removed from the old Kennett Police Department, according to Captain Tim Trowbridge.

He said the police department will not be moving back into the old facility. This office will be occupied by several other city employees.

The police department will continue to work out of City Hall.

In February 2013, the police department had to relocate records and personnel to City Hall and fire department facilities after mold forced them to evacuate.

