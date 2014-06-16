Summer lunch program opens kitchen in Murphysboro, IL

This site in Murphysboro is one of 52 in the state that serve a hot, free meal to anyone under the age of 18 during the summer months. (Source: Mike Mohundro)

It's a program to make sure children get enough to eat during summer break; and for the first time, a kitchen is open in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Lieutenant Governor Sheila Simon visited the Supporting People in Need kitchen on Monday, June 16.

The site is one of 52 in the state that serve a hot, free meal to anyone under the age of 18 during the summer months.

"It's a huge need," said Jason Gyure, associate director. "We look at hunger throughout the state. We know that predominately it's brought to the forefront during the holidays. It's something that doesn't take a break during the school year, the entire year."

The kitchen in Murphysboro will serve lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and provides activities until 2 p.m.. It's open Monday through Friday.

