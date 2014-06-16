MoDOT seeking public input on tax hike

?

The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for public input on new projects and improvements.MoDOT will host an informational meeting at the Miner Convention Center on June 23 from 4-7 p.m. The department hopes residents will weigh in on an Aug. 5 ballot measure that would temporarily raise Missouri's sales tax by 3/4 cent.MoDOT says the tax hike would fund projects that could improve safety, create jobs and boost Missouri's economy.The Miner Convention Center is located at 2610 East Malone, Miner, Mo.