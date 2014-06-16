Golf event raises money to buy clothes for children in need

Dozens of competitors got in 18-holes of golf and raised thousands of dollars that will be used to buy clothes for children.

The Fowler-Bonan Foundation held its annual "Clothes for Kids," junior golf days. The money raised will be spent on jeans, shirts, socks, underwear and coats for children that might not be able to afford them otherwise.

The founder of the event said he grew up with other children making fun of his tattered clothing. The event is designed to prevent that.

"Help a few children, just a handful of children, is what I really wanted to do and have an opportunity to wear new shoes and clothes to school and then all of a sudden, boom, here we are ten years later and we're helping over 400 children in over 12 southern Illinois counties," said Dale Fowler, co-founder of Clothes for Kids."

This is the 10th year for the event.

The outing raised more than $100,000 for children in southern Illinois this year.

