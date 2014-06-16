Suspect leaves hospital after person threatened with brick

Police are looking for a man after a person was threatened with a brick and a vehicle was damaged.An 18 year old was arrested for attempted first degree assault, two counts of domestic assault third degree, tampering with a motor vehicle, and armed criminal action.Officers responded to the 2100 block of Willoughby Street at 12:41 p.m. on Sunday.The suspect was released to seek medical treatment after he reportedly punched the windshield on the victim's vehicle.Kennett police say the suspect left the hospital and has not been found.Charges are expected to be filed by the Dunklin County Prosecutors Office.